How many points will it take for Liverpool to finish the 2022/23 Premier League season in fourth place?

Jurgen Klopp’s side are having a season to forget but are still in with a shot of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

Last night’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge was a match to forget in an overall season that Liverpool fans probably won’t be looking back on too fondly.

The Reds currently sit eighth in the Premier League table and are seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur who currently sit fourth in the final Champions League qualifying position. That gap could widen further if Manchester United and Newcastle United get positive results in their matches this evening against West Ham and Brentford respectively.

Liverpool currently have 43 points with ten games to go meaning they would finish on 73 points if - a big if at this stage - they win all their remaining fixtures - but would that potentially be enough to secure fourth spot? Here we’ve taken a look at the final points totals of the last ten side to finish a Premier League season in that position and calculated the average number required:

Final points total = 71

2022 - Tottenham Hotspur

Final points total = 71

Final points total = 67

2021- Chelsea

Final points total = 67

Final points total = 69

2020 - Chelsea

Final points total = 69

Final points total = 71

2019 - Tottenham Hotspur

Final points total = 71

