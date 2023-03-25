All you need to know about Thomas Zilliacus, who has hinted he could look to invest in Liverpool if a Manchester United takeover fails.

Finish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus has revealed he could turn his attention to Liverpool should a takeover of Manchester United fail.

Zilliacus has entereted the reckoning to buy United from the Glazer family - along with against British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

But if unsuccessful, Zilliacus is still keen to invest in a football club. And when asked if Liverpool would be a possibility, with Fenway Sports Group having put the club on the market last November, he did not deny it.

Zilliacus told CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs: "We would definitely be exploring other options and my brother-in-law would be very happy because his team is Liverpool.

"Yes, we would be looking at other opportunities and we have been looking at other opportunities earlier, also. Definitely if this, for whatever reason is one where the sellers say: 'No, we are not interested in what you are offering. We want to go with somebody else’ then we have to look elsewhere."

But who is Thomas Zilliacus? Here’s all you need to know.

Who is Thomas Zilliacus?

Zilliacus was born in Helsinki in 1954 although he currently lives in Singapore.

In 1979, Zilliacus was elected as the youngest member of the Helsinki City Council and also ran for the National Parliament. However, he was not elected.

The following year, he became Nokia’s corporate communications global head before moving on to take up the role of their Asia-Pacific regional head and CEO of Nokia South East Asia in 198. Zilliacus has subsequently founded the Mobile FutureWorks Group investment company.

In addition, Zilliacus has experience when it comes to football. He served at chairman of HJK Helsinki between 1982-198. In that time, they won one F.nish title and one Finish Cup.

He also owned Geyland International for six years after moving to Singapore as well as Finish ice hockey outfit Jokerit.

How much is Thomas Zilliacus worth?

Thomas Zilliacus’ net worth is not known. However, it is thought that he does not have the wealth of either Ratcliffe or Jassim.

What’s he said about a prospective Man Utd takeover?

Zilliacus is hoping to buy half of Manchester United, with the other half owned by fans who’ll have a say in decision-making.

He said: “The current market value of the club is just under 3.9 billion USD. That means that if every one of the fans of the club would join in buying the club, the total sum per fan would amount to less than six dollars.

“My bid is built on equality with the fans. My group will finance half of the sum needed to take over the club, and will ask the fans, through a new company that is being set up for this specific purpose, to participate for the other half. If every fan joins it means less than three dollars per fan.

“Each fan who joins will have access to an app which the fan, from anywhere in the world, can use to participate and cast his vote when deciding on footballing matters relating to the club. No decisions will be taken that are not supported by a majority of the fan base.”

