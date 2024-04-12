Liverpool spent more than £30 million in intermediary fees during 2023-24.

In total, the Reds paid out £31,500,211 - placing them fourth in the Premier League as per figures released by the FA. Only Chelsea (75.1 million) Manchester City (£60.6 million) and Manchester United (£34 million) splashed out more in the period.

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch last summer along with recruiting teenagers Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo to the academy. They also sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia clubs Al-Ettigaq and Al-Ittihad respectively.

Meanwhile, new contracts were agreed with Kostas Tsimikas, Adrian, Jarell Quansah. Luke Chambers, Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas among others.