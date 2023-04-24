Register
How much money Liverpool and Everton will earn in prize money based on their current Premier League positions — gallery

How much prize money Liverpool and Everton would win based on their current Premier League standings.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:58 BST

The 2022/23 Premier League season is certainly providing the entertainment as we head into its final weeks. With Liverpool still in pursuit of Champions League football, and Everton locked in a fierce relegation dog fight, both Merseyside teams have everything to play for.

The title race is also still open between Arsenal and Manchester City, with the Gunners registering yet another draw after a 3-3 thriller against Southampton.

Liverpool are being contested by Brighton, Aston Villa, and Spurs for one of the top four spots. As it stands, third and fourth placed Newcastle and Manchester United are both on 59 points and in prime position to compete in next season’s Champions League.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, Everton have slipped into the bottom three, despite earning a point on the road against Crystal Palace. Leicester City are currently ahead of the Toffees but only on goal difference.

As well as fighting for their respective aims before the season is over, there is also the matter of prize money to be considered. Of course, the higher the finish, the more money paid to the club.

There are still six to seven fixtures left to play until the end of the season for both Merseyside club and anything could happen between now and then. But here’s a look at how much each Premier League team would take home based on their current table standings.

