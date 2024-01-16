Alex Moreno thought he had given the visitors the lead on Merseyside on Sunday but the goal was chalked off after an offside by Leon Bailey was spotted in the build up, as the game ended without a goal. It was one of the less controversial calls made by VAR this campaign, with both Everton and Liverpool on the wrong end of some controversial decisions earlier in the season. Following the latest involvements from VAR, we have taken a look at how the Premier League table might look without it. Factoring in goals that have been disallowed or awarded by the technology, including via penalties, here's how the table might look without VAR as things stand...