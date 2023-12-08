Liverpool and Everton both clinched important victories during the midweek round of Premier League games with the two Merseyside clubs swiftly back into action this weekend. The Toffees scored three goals in the second half on Thursday to beat Newcastle United and move themselves out of the relegation zone, while on Wednesday Liverpool claimed all three points after a hard-fought win at Sheffield United. It was a round of games that saw Manchester City beaten by Aston Villa while Everton made the most of defeats for Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town.

Up next for the Reds is a trip to Crystal Palace in another 12.30pm Saturday kick off for Jurgen Klopp's side while Sean Dyche's men host Chelsea on Sunday. With another set of matches ticked off, we have looked at the impact of VAR across the season so far. Factoring in VAR decisions that have led to goals being disallowed or awarded by the technology this campaign, including via penalties, here’s how the table might look without VAR as things stand...