Register
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

How the 12 players who left Liverpool are faring away from Anfield from injury problems to 1,000-sized crowds

There was a big overhaul at Anfield during the summer transfer window

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 11:38 BST

After a disappointing 2022-23 season, there were some big changes to the Liverpool squad over the summer with 12 players departing the senior set-up - either permanently or on loan.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin and James Milner were all released while Fabinho and Jordan Henderson made the move to Saudi Arabia after deals were agreed with Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively.

Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg, Calvin Ramsay, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have all left on loan while Arthur Melo returned to Juventus after the end of his forgettable season-long loan on Merseyside

LiverpoolWorld has checked in on how the 12 departed players have fared since their respective moves away from Anfield, with contrasting fortunes for the ex-Reds stars.

The midfielder played just 13 minutes for Liverpool and returned to Juventus in the summer. He was loaned out to Fiorentina in July and has so far made four Serie A appearances, starting three games.

1. Arthur Melo

The midfielder played just 13 minutes for Liverpool and returned to Juventus in the summer. He was loaned out to Fiorentina in July and has so far made four Serie A appearances, starting three games.

The former Arsenal midfielder joined Besiktas in August and has made two appearances but was on the bench for the club’s most recent game.

2. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The former Arsenal midfielder joined Besiktas in August and has made two appearances but was on the bench for the club’s most recent game.

The Liverpool favourite moved to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia after leaving Anfield. He scored a hat-trick on his league debut and has been named captain of the club. He has made six appearances so far.

3. Roberto Firmino

The Liverpool favourite moved to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia after leaving Anfield. He scored a hat-trick on his league debut and has been named captain of the club. He has made six appearances so far.

The reliable midfielder has started three of Brighton’s five Premier League fixtures this season, coming on as a substitute in the other two games. He also featured in the Seagulls’ Europa League opener.

4. James Milner

The reliable midfielder has started three of Brighton’s five Premier League fixtures this season, coming on as a substitute in the other two games. He also featured in the Seagulls’ Europa League opener.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:James MilnerJordan HendersonNat PhillipsSaudi Arabia