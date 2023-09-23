There was a big overhaul at Anfield during the summer transfer window

After a disappointing 2022-23 season, there were some big changes to the Liverpool squad over the summer with 12 players departing the senior set-up - either permanently or on loan.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin and James Milner were all released while Fabinho and Jordan Henderson made the move to Saudi Arabia after deals were agreed with Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively.

Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg, Calvin Ramsay, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have all left on loan while Arthur Melo returned to Juventus after the end of his forgettable season-long loan on Merseyside

LiverpoolWorld has checked in on how the 12 departed players have fared since their respective moves away from Anfield, with contrasting fortunes for the ex-Reds stars.

1 . Arthur Melo The midfielder played just 13 minutes for Liverpool and returned to Juventus in the summer. He was loaned out to Fiorentina in July and has so far made four Serie A appearances, starting three games.

2 . Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain The former Arsenal midfielder joined Besiktas in August and has made two appearances but was on the bench for the club’s most recent game.

3 . Roberto Firmino The Liverpool favourite moved to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia after leaving Anfield. He scored a hat-trick on his league debut and has been named captain of the club. He has made six appearances so far.