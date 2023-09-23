How the 12 players who left Liverpool are faring away from Anfield from injury problems to 1,000-sized crowds
There was a big overhaul at Anfield during the summer transfer window
After a disappointing 2022-23 season, there were some big changes to the Liverpool squad over the summer with 12 players departing the senior set-up - either permanently or on loan.
Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin and James Milner were all released while Fabinho and Jordan Henderson made the move to Saudi Arabia after deals were agreed with Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively.
Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg, Calvin Ramsay, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have all left on loan while Arthur Melo returned to Juventus after the end of his forgettable season-long loan on Merseyside
LiverpoolWorld has checked in on how the 12 departed players have fared since their respective moves away from Anfield, with contrasting fortunes for the ex-Reds stars.