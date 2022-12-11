Liverpool vs Lyon live stream details ahead of Dubai Super Cup match.

Liverpool face Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup at the Al-Maktoum Stadium this afternoon (14.00 GMT).

Jurgen Klopp's side have been in the United Arab Emirates since Monday as they prepare for the restart of the Premier League season.

A clash against Ligue 1 outfit will prove decent opposition for the Reds given they haven't been in action for almost a month since defeating Southampton 3-1 at Anfield.

And any Kopite hoping to get their Liverpool fix can watch the game. The clash is being shown on TV to those who subscribe to LFCTV, while subscribers of LFCTV GO can stream the game.

And bookmakers bet365 are also streaming the match for free. You must have an account with bet365 to watch the match, with coverage to start moments before kick-off.