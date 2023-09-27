Caoimhin Kelleher was given ‘perspective’ by Jurgen Klopp about his Liverpool role - which was a factor why he did not leave in the summer transfer window.

The goalkeeper remains second-choice goalkeeper at Anfield behind Alisson Becker. Turning 25 in November, Kelleher has made a total of only 22 appearances for the Reds despite being highly rated. At the end of last season, Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny admitted that he expected Kelleher to leave Liverpool to become a No.1 elsewhere.

Despite being linked with Tottenham, Brighton, Brentford and Wolves, the Cork-born stopper remained on Merseyside. He featured in last week’s 3-0 win over LASK in the Europa League and is expected to make his second start of the campaign when Liverpool face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round tonight.

Pep Lijnders was on pre-match media duty ahead of the game and was asked about Kelleher’s situation over the summer. The Liverpool assistant boss rates the No.2 as ‘world class’ and conversations with Klopp helped the Reds retain their asset.

Lijnders said: “Caoimh has a long-term contract. For me, he could play in any Premier League team. He is a world-class goalie. A big role in that was Alisson, in my opinion, That’s why I mean, the talent with all the players, how they can really learn from each other. He’s not a talent anymore, he’s a world-class goalkeeper, he needs game-time. It was a really good thing he stayed with us, that Jurgen could give him perspective and we’re really happy he’s with us. You want each position with two top ones who can play in any kind of game. Whatever happens, we can put Caoimh in and the game will not change a lot.

“He’s calm with his feet, he knows where to bring the ball, he can read it. He’s exceptional in one-v-one situations, there are things he can improve but we are happy he’s with us and hopefully that can stay for a long time Not in the summer (conversation with Klopp did not take place).

“It depends how players train, how players act in the room. You never get guaranteed games, you have to show in training that each session is like the last one of your life. That mentality is the one we want from our boys because that mentality means they become better. If they show this, the door is open for Caoihm and all of them.