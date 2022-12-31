Ivan Toney injury news ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Brentford in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank is hopeful that Ivan Toney's injury isn't too bad ahead of Liverpool's trip to Brentford.

The striker scored his 12th goal of the season in the Bees' 2-0 victory against West Ham United.

However, Toney suffered a setback in stoppage-time at the London Stadium and was stretchered off.

Liverpool, who signed off 2022 with a 2-1 win against Leicester City, travel to Brentford on Monday as they aim to continue their charge towards the top four. And Bees boss Frank doesn’t know if Toney will be available.

He said: “Of course, it didn’t look great, but I’ve also been in this game long enough to know that you never know exactly what it is until it’s been assessed over the following days.

“Hopefully it’s a minor injury, a minor thing, there’s a good chance for that, but of course it could be worse. We don’t know yet.”

