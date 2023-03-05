A look at what has been said about this Liverpool player’s future

Pundit Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports that Roberto Firmino’s impending departure from Liverpool suits all parties involved. The attacker is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent.

The Reds swooped to sign the Brazil international back in 2015 and he has since been a great servant to the club. He has made 353 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit and has chipped in with 107 goals.

Liverpool have won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup since landing the forward from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim. However, he will be moving on this summer for a new chapter in his career.

Carragher has said: “When you think about what Jurgen Klopp turned him into, he’s basically a number nine that drops deep. The whole system was basically built around him with (Sadio) Mane and Salah coming in (from the wings) which complimented him running in behind.

“That front three will go down in as one of the best Premier League front threes we have seen and he was a huge part of that.”

He added: “I do think it is the best situation for all parties really (that he leaves).”

Liverpool waved goodbye to Sadio Mane last year as he went to Bayern Munich and it remains to be seen where Firmino ends up going. He is a vastly experienced player and will no doubt attract a wide variety of interest.

