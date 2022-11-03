Tottenham Hotspur injury news ahead of Liverpool’s trip to north London in the Premier League.

Liverpool can edge themselves closer to the Premier League top-four when they face one of their main rivals this weekend.

The Reds travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday where they'll look to arrest a two-match losing streak in the top flight. Jurgen Klopp's side have lost successive games against lowly Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, leaving them languishing ninth in the table.

Certainly, not many predicted Liverpool to stutter as they have after challenging for an unprecedented quadruple last term and finishing just a point behind champions Manchester City. So far, they've picked up just 16 points from 12 games - and eight points outside the Champions League spots.

Still, the Reds head to Tottenham against the backdrop of a victory. They defeated Napoli 2- in the Champions League - which handed the Serie A side their first loss in all competitions this campaign.

Klopp doesn't need reminding the lofty task his troops will face against Spurs, who are third in the table.

But the north London outfit could be without three key forwards against Liverpool with Son Heung-min due to undergo surgery. The South Korea international suffered a head injury in the first half of Tottenham’s dramatic 2-1 Champions League defeat of Marseille on Tuesday.

Son was dazed after the incident and has suffered a fracture around his left eye. A Tottenham statement said: “We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye.

“The South Korea international suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League victory at Olympique Marseille. Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course.”

To compound Spurs’ troubles, it is looking unlikely that Richarlison or Dejan Kulusevski will be available.

Richarlison, who joined Spurs from Everton in the summer, has missed the past five games with a calf problem. The Brazil international has netted twice and made three goals so far this term.

Kulsevski, meanwhile, hasn't played for Tottenham since September because of a thigh injury.

The Sweden international, who is on loan from Juventus, has recorded one goal and three assists in seven Premier League outings.

