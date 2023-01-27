‘Huge worry’ - injury expert makes Liverpool claim about Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino injury news as medical expert makes Liverpool admission.

Roberto Firmino's Liverpool injury is a 'huge worry' according to injury expert Ben Dinnery.

Firmino hasn't played for the Reds since the restart of the season after the World Cup. He's missed eight matches in total and was not spotted in training earlier this week.

The Brazilian was only set to miss a couple of games, according to manager Jurgen Klopp, before suffering another issue. It's left the Reds short of attacking options, with Diogo Jota (calf) and Luis Diaz (knee) sidelined while Darwin Nunez was unavailable for two matches with a hamstring problem.

And Dinnery, who runs who runs website Premier Injuries and has a background in injury analysis, admits it is a concern for the Reds.

He told Football Insider: “It is a big concern for Liverpool and Klopp. The initial injury suffered by Firmino was considered to be fairly innocuous and minor.

“But what was initially deemed a 10-day recovery is now being extended to the point we don’t even have a time frame on a potential return.