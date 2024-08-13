AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with Real Sociedad forward Takefuba Kubo.

Takefuba Kubo, who has been linked with Liverpool, has revealed he turned down an eye-watering offer from Saudi Arabia.

The forward has enjoyed two fine campaigns at Real Sociedad, having been at Barcelona and Real Madrid earlier in his career. In the 2022-23 campaign, he recorded nine goals and nine assists to help the San Sebastian side qualify for the Champions League. Last term, he scored seven times and created five as Sociedad finished sixth in La Liga and reached the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the Japan international during the summer transfer window. He has been touted as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah, who is into the final year of his Anfield contract.

And if the Reds are to make a move in the future, it appears that Kubo would not be by money and instead to play at the highest level he can. In an interview with France Football (via Noticias de Gipuzkoa), the 23-year-old revealed he was offered a switch to Saudi. A four-year contract worth €40 million per season was tabled - but he sees no sense in going to the Middle East as it would not test his capabilities.

Kubo said: “I have received an offer, but I am not interested. The most important thing for me since I was a child has been to play against the best and with the best. If one day, soon or very far away, Saudi Arabia becomes the best league in the world based on sporting merits, I will go. But at the moment, it is only attractive financially.”

On his style of play, Kubo said: “I like to create things that others don’t do. My thing is to take on defenders in one-on-one situations, get the ball between the lines, play forward... That’s why I prefer to be in the centre of the pitch. I’ve always had a soft spot for the number 10. I aspire to be a special footballer and for people to enjoy it.”