Liverpool are vying to sign Florian Wirtz along with German side Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich remain confident they can beat Liverpool to the signing of Florian Wirtz, reports suggest.

The Reds would be keen to sign the playmaker should he decide to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer. Wirtz is weighing up his future having spent the past five years at Die Werkself. He has established himself as one of the best young talents in Europe, recording 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances and was part of Leverkusen’s history-making side that won their maiden Bundesliga title last term.

But with Xabi Alonso leaving as head coach for Real Madrid and team-mate Jeremie Frimpong closing in on a move to Anfield to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Wirtz could also depart the BayArena.

It has long been expected that Bayern would be the club he signs for but Liverpool have expressed their interest. Manchester City were also keen but believe the financial package would be too expensive and have dropped out of the race.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that City also did not want to wait for Wirtz to make a decision. But Liverpool are willing to be patient and will have ‘no regrets’ if he decides to stay in Germany and join Bayern for a fee that could reach £125 million.

Wirtz latest

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Manchester City have decided to leave the conversation because they believe the player would be too expensive in terms of transfer fee, salary, commission - so many factors.

“Bayern remain there. Bayern, internally, remain confident and maintain their feeling that his players, at the end, will join them. Bayern remain very optimistic but Liverpool are doing their job. They met with the parents of the player, they presented the project, are prepared to pay a very important transfer fee and presented a very ambitious plan for the future.

“Liverpool wanted to position themselves, they're doing their best and if the player decides to go to England then Liverpool are there.If he goes to Bayern then Liverpool will have no regrets because they are doing their very best. Everything is in the hands of the players and he has made no decision.

“I am also told Manchester City wanted Florian Wirtz to be faster, they don't want to wait too long but Liverpool are willing to wait. Let's see what that does in terms of timing but the Florian Wirtz saga remains open.”