Former Liverpool and Leeds United Dominic Matteo has opened up on his recovery from a brain tumour.

Dominic Matteo celebrates scoring for Liverpool with Michael Owen. Picture: Clive Mason /Allsport

The former Liverpool and Leeds United defender underwent surgery in November 2019, having been suffering with headaches and sickness previously.

Matteo was due to jet off to Singapore with Liverpool Legends before he went for an MRI scan that revealed he had an anaplastic ependymoma, which had sat dormant in his skull since childhood.

After having 90-95% of the tumour removed in a 10-hour operation, Matteo underwent radiotherapy twice daily. Former Anfield team-mates Robbie Fowler, Steve McManamann and Neil Ruddock were in regular contact while Matteo was in hospital and he had to learn to talk, read and write once again.

In an honest piece speaking to the Guardian, Matteo - who played 195 times for Liverpool between 1993-2000 having come through the club's academy ranks - revealed he has made drastic improvements and that his experiences in football have helped him through,

The former Scotland international said: “So basically, I played my whole career with a brain tumour – I might have been a decent player without it!”

"You’ve got to really focus on what is right in front of you: ‘Right Dom, what can I do to improve my way of life?’ And that was to do the hard yards again. It was just like being a young footballer – relearn this, relearn that. It was horrible, it was hard, and it was frustrating. But I think my sport – and I’m lucky to have my sport – has carried me through.”