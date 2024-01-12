Fabio Carvalho joined Hull City on loan as he looks to bolster his chances of becoming a Liverpool regular in the future.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has insisted that Fabio Carvalho will not be guaranteed regular minutes during his loan spell.

The Liverpool attacking midfielder sealed a switch to the Tigers earlier this week. Carvalho spent the first half of the season on loan at RB Leipzig although a lack of game-time meant that the Reds cut that agreement short.

Carvalho, who signed for Liverpool from Fulham for a fee of around £7 million in the summer of 2022, will be hoping to reignite his career at Championship side Hull. The 21-year-old was magnificent for the Cottagers in their 2021-22 campaign that yielded the second-tier title, recording 11 goals and eight assists in 38 games which earned him his move to Anfield.

Carvalho could make his debut when Hull face Norwich City tonight. And Rosenior is confident the former Portugal youth international will prove a hit.

He told Hull Live: "Fabio Carvalho is here because he's an outstanding player, who has an outstanding chance of playing football, but the rules for him are the same for every single player in football. You have to perform. Seeing Fabio train today, the probability is that he's going to perform for us.

"He's going to make us better. People can say whatever, I don't care, I don't care what's on social media. I don't care what people say about us, I know where we're headed. I've always said, I don't have a best team.

"I don't guarantee any player that I've signed a place and position. To get to where you want to be, you need to compete every day in training. So whatever people say about what we've guaranteed Fabio or what we've done doesn't matter. I can tell you straight, Fabio's here because he believes in this group of players.