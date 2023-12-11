Liverpool welcome Man Utd to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday with the two sides in contrasting form.

Rio Ferdinand. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he fears for Manchester United ahead of the clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side welcome their fierce rivals to Anfield on Sunday (16.30 GMT) with the two outfits in contrasting form. Liverpool sit top of the table after battling from behind to earn a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

United, meanwhile, languish in sixth spot and 10 points adrift of the Reds after a chastening 3-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford. Pressure has mounted on head coach Erik ten Hag, whose side were thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool in the fixture last season. The Red Devils will also be without captain Bruno Fernandes, who is forced to serve a one-match suspension after picking up five bookings.

Speaking to talkSPORT, former United defender Ferdinand has little confidence ahead of the showdown. Asked if he fears for United ahead of their clash against Liverpool, Ferdinan said: "Based on the last result which was 7-0 yes I do. Bruno Fernandes is suspended for that game, he got a booking at the weekend.

"So I'm looking at it and thinking is he going to thicken the midfield up now with a bit more physicality and make us hard to play against and hard to beat rather than try to go there and go: 'You attack and we attack'."

Ferdinand is clueless as to who will skipper United at Anfield given the lack of characters in the current squad. Harry Maguire was stripped of the captaincy by ten Hag in the summer but could well lead out the Red Devils.

