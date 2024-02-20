'I don't know' - Luton Town sweating on key star for Liverpool clash amid hammer double blow
Luton Town are sweating on the fitness of Elijah Adebayo ahead of their trip to Liverpool.
The Hatters have dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after Everton earned a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday night. However, Luton have surprised plenty of people as they were tipped to meekly be demoted immediately back to the Championship at the start of the season.
They have displayed battling qualities, having held Liverpool to a stalemate at Kenilworth Road earlier this campaign and suffered a 2-1 loss against Manchester United last weekend.
In the warm-up, Adebayo - who is the Hatters' nine-goal top scorer - suffered a hamstring injury. That means that the 26-year-old is doubtful to feature at Anfield against the league leaders. on Wednesday night.
Luton boss Rob Edwards said: "He’s feeling his hamstring. We’ll have to see how Eli is. I don’t know at the moment with regards to Wednesday, but it gave Cauley [Woodrow] an opportunity and I thought he stepped up very, very well. Cauley was very good, it was an opportunity for him and that’s why you have a squad and group of players.”
Meanwhile, it is expected that Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones will not be available for Liverpool. The pair were forced off at half-time in the Reds' 4-1 victory against Brentford and are also set to miss the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.