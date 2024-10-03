I don't regret rejecting Liverpool - I was a bit uncomfortable with everything
Martin Zubimendi has insisted he has no regrets over turning down a move to Liverpool.
The Reds were keen to sign the midfielder in the summer transfer window. Arne Slot believed that Zubimendi could add more control in Liverpool’s midfield and the club were prepared to pay his £52 million release clause installed in his Real Sociedad contract.
But the Spain international, who helped his country to Euro 2024 glory, decided against a switch to Anfield. Zubimendi wanted to remain at his boyhood club Sociedad and Liverpool ended their interest.
Reports have suggested that the 25-year-old regrets not joining the Reds and wants Slot to revive interest in Janaury amid Sociedad’s tough start to the new season. The San Sebastian outfit have won just two of their opening eight La Liga fixtures.
However, Zubimendi has refuted those claims and he’s happy with his decision. Via Notias de Gipuzkoa, he said: “Of course I don’t regret it, I can’t think that way after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within, I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don’t affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train. I’m excited about having a good season.”
“In the end, like in every transfer window, things always come up. This summer it was my turn. These are things that happen and you have to deal with them in the best way possible. It is true that I was a bit uncomfortable with everything, especially the noise, but in the end, I isolated myself and made the decision that I thought was the right one.”
