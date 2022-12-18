Liverpool early team news ahead of their Carabao Cup clash vs Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk are back in training after returning from the World Cup.

The pair have been away for the past month in Qatar representing England and Holland respectively. Both nations crashed out at the quarter-final stage.

Advertisement

Liverpool have been in Dubai for the past week-and-a-half as they prepare for the restart of the 2022-23 season. The Reds have played two friendlies - losing 3-1 to Lyon before defeating AC Milan 4-1 - and now prepare to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Thursday 22 December.

But Klopp has effectively ruled out van Dijk playing against City given he featured in all five of Holland's matches.

Asked if any of the players at the World Cup could be ready to face Pep Guardiola's side, the Liverpool boss said: "Yeah, there's a chance, of course – they train already. Hendo is already training here. Virg is training here but I don't think we will try that. Hendo we will see, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] we will see.

“But this group worked now together for nearly two weeks and we made a real step and that's cool. I don't know in this moment. I hope we all get through it and we all know in England, and in Europe in general, there's kind of a virus going around, so we hope we can stay out of that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Then we will make the decision obviously on Wednesday who can play on Thursday. But it's good and will be a very interesting game after that period but I'm looking forward to it.”