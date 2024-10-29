Trent Alexander-Arnold is into the final year of his Liverpool contract.

John Aldridge fears Liverpool have left it 'too late' to tie Trent Alexander-Arnold's future down.

Talk of the Reds vice-captain's contract - and a potential free transfer to Real Madrid - continues to rage among supporters. Alexander-Arnold's current deal expires at the end of the season along with skipper Virgil van Dijk and talisman Mo Salah.

While van Dijk and Salah are both in their 30s, Alexander-Arnold is very much in his peak years aged 26. The right-back has won every major trophy at Anfield and regarded as one of the greatest players in the world in his position.

What would make it harder for Liverpool fans is the prospect of Alexander-Arnold, a son of the city and academy product, leaving for free at the culmination of his contract. European champions Real have been heavily linked, while Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been credited with an interest.

Alexander-Arnold can begin talking to clubs overseas about a pre-contract from January 1. And former Kop striker Aldridge believes the England international could well depart his boyhood club. Speaking to SundayWorld, Aldridge said: “Trent Alexander-Arnold will be free to talk to other clubs about a free transfer in a few weeks - and I fear Liverpool may have left it too late to tie him down to a new contract.

“Virgil van Dijk has confirmed his advisers are in talks with Liverpool over a new deal and it’s important that is thrashed out quickly. He is the club captain and looks back to his best under new manager Arne Slot, so you want to keep him as a key figure at the club for another couple of years, at least.

“Van Dijk admitted he wasn’t sure if a deal could be done and the reality is Liverpool have given all the power in these negotiations to the players and their agents. Virgil and Trent seem to be loving life at Liverpool, but the chance is there for them to move on a free transfer next summer, pick up a huge signing on fee and much bigger wages than they will get by staying at Anfield.

“I had a chat with Trent a couple of weeks back and he is really enjoying playing under manager Slot this season. There was some chat that he wasn’t happy about being substituted, but he told me that wasn’t a problem and he loves Slot’s attention to detail in all aspects of his work.

“A lad like Trent might not want to leave Liverpool, but you only have one career and the cash on offer elsewhere may be too much to resist. I hope I’m wrong as we all want to see Alexander-Arnold continuing his fantastic story at Liverpool, but he has a massive decision to make over the next few weeks and it may be that he decides the time has come to move on.”