Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha believes that Ruben Amorim would prove a hit if he is appointed Liverpool’s next manager.

Amorim is regarded as the frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp when he departs the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season. The 39-year-old is currently in charge of Sporting CP and is on track to lead the club to the Portuguese league and cup double this season.

Amorim has played down links that he’s agreed to become next Reds boss yet he’s not ruled himself out of the job - something Xabi Alonso did. The former Liverpool midfielder was previously favourite to succeed Klopp but declared he’d be staying at Bayer Leverkusen. Alonso has guided Die Werkself to their maiden Bundesliga title and they’re in the driving seat to reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Amorim is a name not too familiar with Liverpool supporters. But speaking to the Daily Mail, Palhinha has given an insight to what it’s like to play under the ex-Benfica midfielder having worked together at Braga. And the Portugal international has insisted that Amorim deploys a similar style of football as Alonso’s Leverkusen.

Palhinha said: “If he signs for Liverpool, I have no doubt people will like his personality. I can believe he is a big option to replace Jurgen Klopp but we don’t know what will happen. He’ll step into a higher level in his career at some point.

“You can’t fully compare Sporting with a world club like Liverpool but there is also big pressure on a coach fighting for titles in Portugal. He is used to coping with that. He plays with three at the back. He likes to have possession. At Braga, he didn’t change even when we didn’t win. He kept the same idea with the build-up.

