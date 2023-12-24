Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes honest Anfield crowd claim and delivers 'best' Liverpool verdict
Liverpool's Premier League title showdown against Arsenal ended as a 1-1 draw.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed that his side's draw against Liverpool was one of the 'most intense and hectic games' he's ever witnessed.
The Reds failed to move above Premier League leaders at Anfield as they played out a 1-1 stalemate. Arsenal, who remain a point above Liverpool in the table, opened the scoring inside four minutes when Gabriel Magalhaes headed home. However, Mo Salah equalised for the home side in the 29th minute with an exceptional finish.
The second half proved an end-to-end affair, with Trent Alexander-Arnold having by far the best chance to win it for Liverpool but struck the bar. The spoils were shared at the final whistle, with the title race still finely poised, and Arteta marvelled at what he saw from both outfits.
Arteta said: "It was an unbelievable game of football. One of the most intense and hectic games that I have witnessed in this league in 20 years. The quality and the intention of both teams. It was superb to watch it and witness a team with our boys to play at that level, to have the courage and belief to play at that level like we have done here, I think my players deserve big, big credit.
"Yes, it was a great action (Arsenal's goal). There are certain opportunities against every opponent and we scored from there. We should have done better from many situations that we had in the final third because we generated a lot, and that’s a little bit the regret. But they had some moments at the other end they have some moments as well. Especially the one where they went through and we had a miscommunication at the edge of their box and that’s a big quality of there’s. We were lucky not to concede the goal.
"Those three (Gabriel, Declan Rice and Willie Saliba) were phenomenal but I think the whole team stepped up to the level they put today. It was one of the best Liverpool (performances) I have seen this year. They make life really difficult and the game becomes really chaotic and the crowd provokes that as well. I think we handled it really well.
"We gave so many balls away after regaining it. That's the worst moment against them because they are really good on the counter-press. We lost it in areas that are prohibited against them and we could have been punished but we generated a lot of washing machine moments for them as well that they didn't like."