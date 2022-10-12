Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to spend the next two weeks on the Liverpool sidelines.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be sidelined for Liverpool for around the next two weeks - having initially feared it would be longer.

Alexander-Arnold suffered an ankle problem in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

It means the right-back will not feature against Rangers in the Champions League tonight or be fit for the crunch showdown against Manchester City at Anfield.

However, when in the Emirates Stadium dressing room, Klopp thought Alexander-Arnold was set for a prolonged period on the treatment table when assessing his issue.

The Liverpool manager said: “It was, let me say it like this - after the game in the dressing room it was already clear it would be the case.

“I thought we were hopefully maybe a bit lucky with Trent because the ankle didn’t look good.

“It’s always difficult to say. A bit shorter than a month. Two weeks I heard but we have to see if thats right.