Liverpool had a goal disallowed in the 3-2 loss to Toulouse in the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp is convinced that Liverpool were denied an equaliser against Toulouse - but had no complaints after the Europa League defeat.

The Reds fell to a 3-2 reverse in the south of France as their unblemished Group A record came to an end. Liverpool were well below their best yet thought they had snatched a point at the death when Jarell Quansah found the back of the net.

However, VAR recommended the referee look at an incident at the pitch-side monitor for a possible handball by Alexis Mac Allister in the build-up. The official originally allowed the goal to stand before checking the screen once again and overturning the decision.

Klopp was more worried about Liverpool's lacklustre performance than Quansah's strike not standing - but revealed that there was also talk that his side could have been awarded a penalty.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Anfield boss said: "I only saw the video back now and for me it's not a handball, but how can I decide that? The ball goes to the chest and then I don't see a contact with the arm, to be honest. Maybe they had a different picture than I had. It was pretty long ago before we scored the goal and I thought: 'Where is the free-kick?'