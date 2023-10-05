‘I heard’ - Jurgen Klopp responds to Gary Neville’s ‘aggressive’ Liverpool claim

Jurgen Klopp responds to a question about Liverpool’s statement on the VAR controversy in the loss to Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a press conference at Anfield on October 04, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp believes the statement that Liverpool released against the backdrop of the VAR controversy they were on the end of in their loss to Tottenham Hotspur was ‘completely normal’.

The Reds had a goal wrongly disallowed in the 2-1 defeat last weekend. Luis Diaz’s strike in the first half was ruled offside despite clearly being in a legal position and VAR referee Darren England failed to overturn the decision. England thought that Diaz had been onside and only checked the incident swiftly - and realised his error after the game restarted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klopp’s reaction after the encounter was widely praised for the dignity he showed. The following evening, Liverpool put out a statement that they would ‘explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution’. The Reds boss has since called for the game to be replayed but continued to have sympathy for the officials.

Gary Neville claimed that Liverpool’s statement was a mistake, citing it was ‘vague and aggressive’. However, Klopp defended the Reds’ decision. Speaking ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield, he said: “My English is not good enough. For me, it was a completely normal statement. I heard some people thought it was aggressive.