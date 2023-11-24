'I heard they' - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives reaction to Everton points deduction
Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp refrained from commenting on Everton's Premier League points deduction.
Liverpool's Merseyside rivals have been docked an unprecedented 10 points for a breach of profit and sustainability rules. Everton have appealed the decision and were 'shocked' by the punishment handed to them. As a consequence, the Toffees have dropped from 14th to joint bottom in the table.
Everton fans believe the points deduction is extremely harsh. They will protest at their game against Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday. What's more, Blues supporters have organised a plane to fly over the Etihad Stadium when Liverpool travel to Manchester City tomorrow.
However, Klopp - speaking at his pre-match press conference - did not offer an opinion on the Premier League's decision. The Liverpool manager said: "I’m absolutely not in the subject, to be honest. I just heard about 10 points. Now there is a lot of discussion, I heard they appeal it. Everyone would probably do that, that’s all I can say about it."