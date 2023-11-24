Jurgen Klopp. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp refrained from commenting on Everton's Premier League points deduction.

Liverpool's Merseyside rivals have been docked an unprecedented 10 points for a breach of profit and sustainability rules. Everton have appealed the decision and were 'shocked' by the punishment handed to them. As a consequence, the Toffees have dropped from 14th to joint bottom in the table.

Everton fans believe the points deduction is extremely harsh. They will protest at their game against Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday. What's more, Blues supporters have organised a plane to fly over the Etihad Stadium when Liverpool travel to Manchester City tomorrow.