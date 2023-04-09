‘I heard’ - what Jurgen Klopp immediately said about Liverpool v Arsenal controversy

Andy Robertson claimed to be elbowed by the assistant refere during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, shakes hands with Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on April 09, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp believes that the 'pictures will speak for themselves' after Andy Robertson was seemingly elbowed by the assistant referee during Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield.

Robertson was incensed shortly after the half-time whistle as he and several of his Reds team-mates remonstrated with referee Paul Tierney.

Video footage subsequently showed assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis appearing to elbow the Liverpool defender.

On the incident, Reds boss Klopp told beinSPORT: “I didn't see it. I was not aware it, I was running inside and watching the video situations when I heard there was something going on but was not interested at this moment.

“I think the pictures will speak for itself and nothing else to say about it.”

A Professional Game Match Officials Ltd statement said: “PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield. We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded.”

Liverpool fought back from two goals down to clinch a draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus put the Gunners in the driving seat before Mo Salah got the Reds back into the game shortly before the interval.

