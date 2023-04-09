Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

‘I heard’ - what Jurgen Klopp immediately said about Liverpool v Arsenal controversy

Andy Robertson claimed to be elbowed by the assistant refere during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 9th Apr 2023, 19:23 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 19:46 BST
Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, shakes hands with Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on April 09, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, shakes hands with Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on April 09, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, shakes hands with Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on April 09, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp believes that the 'pictures will speak for themselves' after Andy Robertson was seemingly elbowed by the assistant referee during Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield.

Robertson was incensed shortly after the half-time whistle as he and several of his Reds team-mates remonstrated with referee Paul Tierney.

Video footage subsequently showed assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis appearing to elbow the Liverpool defender.

Most Popular

On the incident, Reds boss Klopp told beinSPORT: “I didn't see it. I was not aware it, I was running inside and watching the video situations when I heard there was something going on but was not interested at this moment.

“I think the pictures will speak for itself and nothing else to say about it.”

A Professional Game Match Officials Ltd statement said: “PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield. We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded.”

Liverpool fought back from two goals down to clinch a draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus put the Gunners in the driving seat before Mo Salah got the Reds back into the game shortly before the interval.

Salah missed a penalty in the second half but Roberto Firmino came off the bench salvage Liverpool a point.

Jurgen KloppArsenal