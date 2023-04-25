Liverpool injury news on Roberto Firmino ahead of the trip to West Ham United

Roberto Firmino alongside Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Roberto Firmino will be ‘closer’ to full fitness by the end of this week.

The striker suffered a muscle injury that ruled him out of Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Reds face West Ham at the London Stadium tomorrow and Firmino will again be unavailable - and along with visit of Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday.