‘I hope’ - Jurgen Klopp gives Roberto Firmino injury update ahead of Liverpool vs West Ham

Liverpool injury news on Roberto Firmino ahead of the trip to West Ham United

Will Rooney
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:40 BST
Roberto Firmino alongside Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesRoberto Firmino alongside Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Roberto Firmino will be ‘closer’ to full fitness by the end of this week.

The striker suffered a muscle injury that ruled him out of Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Reds face West Ham at the London Stadium tomorrow and Firmino will again be unavailable - and along with visit of Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday.

Speaking at his pre-West Ham press conference, Klopp said: “I'm still thinking that. This week, no. I hope by the end of the week he is closer.”