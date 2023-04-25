Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Roberto Firmino will be ‘closer’ to full fitness by the end of this week.
The striker suffered a muscle injury that ruled him out of Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.
The Reds face West Ham at the London Stadium tomorrow and Firmino will again be unavailable - and along with visit of Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday.
Speaking at his pre-West Ham press conference, Klopp said: “I'm still thinking that. This week, no. I hope by the end of the week he is closer.”