Darwin Nunez. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Darwin Nunez has scored only seven goals for Liverpool so far this season.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has admitted that he is struggling for form - but will not give up.

Nunez has endured another difficult season at Anfield. He has netted just seven times in 40 appearances for the Reds and been down the pecking order during the Premier League title charge. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have often been preferred in the centre-forward role, while Nunez’s work-rate was recently criticised by head coach Arne Slot after missing a chance in a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nunez recorded an assist in the 1-0 smash-and-grab win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 first leg and then scored in a 3-1 win over Southampton. But he’s found himself back in the familiar position of the bench in the past two games - a loss to PSG on penalties, with the Uruguay international missing in the shootout before being used as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Nunez has been linked with a summer exit, having been targeted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in January. Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen and lining up a bid of up to €40 million. It is claimed Al-Hilal’s offer was for ‘around double’

The 25-year-old, signed from Benfica in July 2022 for what could become a club-record fee of £85 million, is now on international duty with Uruguay. Speaking to El Pais after arriving in South America before facing Alexis Mac Allister’s Argentina on Friday, said: “I’m happy thinking about the national team, enjoying every minute with it; these are moments that one goes through in football, and as I said recently: I’m not someone who throws in the towel because they don’t play, but rather I’m going to keep working so I can play.

“I know I’m not performing as well as I should; it’s difficult because when you’re doing well, like when I came on against PSG, your confidence changes, with the idea of ​​being able to break it in the next match. But then you get a slump, and I’m always there to help my teammates when I come back to the national team.

"I'm strong in my head, since my family always supports me, and that's the important thing to keep working and bring joy to everyone, like beating Argentina to get the three points.