Pep Guardiola celebrates with the Premier League title. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Man City claimed a fourth successive Premier League title and Jurgen Klopp led the congratulations.

Pep Guardiola was moved to tears by Jurgen Klopp’s comments after Manchester City won a record-breaking fourth Premier League title.

City’s 3-1 victory over West Ham United on the final day of the campaign ensured that they stayed two points clear of Arsenal and created history. What’s more, the Etihad Stadium outfit have claimed six of the past seven championships - with Liverpool the only team to break their stranglehold in the 2019-20 season.

The Reds also pushed City to the wire in 2019 and 2022 respectively, with Guardiola and Klopp forging a fascinating rivalry that they also had while in charge of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

But their chapter is now over, with Klopp bringing the curtain down on his nine years as Liverpool manager - and now plans to retire. The German saluted City for what they have achieved on the pitch, ignoring the 115 charges for alleged profit and sustainability breaches that still overhang them.

And after hearing about comments, an emotional Guardiola paid tribute to Klopp - but does reckon he will be back in the dugout down the line.

"I will miss him a lot,” City supremo Guardiola said. "Jurgen has been a really important part of my life. He brought me to another level as a manager. We respect each other incredibly.

"I have the feeling he will be back and thank you so much for his words but he knows that behind me there is a lot that this club provides me with, otherwise alone I can't do it. I'm humble enough to understand that.

"He helps me with his team, he has been a huge competitor in my life. I didn't discover the way I can punish them like I can find for other teams. With him it has been so difficult.

"I'm pretty sure Mikel [Arteta] will continue his legacy to drive us to another level. I wish him all the best and hope his final game was special, he deserved it.