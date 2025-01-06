Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled in Liverpool’s draw against Manchester United amid reports of Real Madrid transfer interest being rebuffed.

Arne Slot was adamant that Real Madrid's opening gambit would not destabilise Trent Alexander-Arnold. Based on his first Liverpool outing since Los Blancos' approach, sections of supporters are not convinced.

It could well have been coincidental that Alexander-Arnold delivered a below-par performance as the Reds were held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United. Yet that won't stop tongues from wagging. That will not prevent Kopites from debating whether Liverpool's vice-captain has had his head turned in the midst of a Premier League title assault.

Madrid's approach for Alexander-Arnold came as somewhat of a surprise last week. It's scarcely a secret that the European champions covet the right-back and are interested in the summer when, as things stand, will be a free agent. Alexander-Arnold's Anfield contract expires at the end of the season and there has still to be a resolution.

Some theorised that the fact Real lodged an inquiry in the January transfer window as they’ve had an inkling he would be willing to trade his boyhood club for the Spanish capital. On the flip side, perhaps Madrid were trying their luck and have had no sort of suggestion from Alexander-Arnold and his camp in January at all.

The only way Alexander-Arnold can quell the hypothesis is by performing to the best of his ability. Hitting the peak of his powers when required. Against United, it was a performance that the Trent Alexander-Arnold Can't Defend Club would have relished. The England international, with new Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel watching on, had an evening to forget. He was caught out several times in the first half but was not punished due to Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund's poor finishing, along with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's heroics.

However, Alexander-Arnold was not let off the hook after the interval. His frailties were underlined when skipped past by Diogo Dalot early on. Then for United's opening goal, after giving away possession, Alexander-Arnold sauntered into no man's land, leaving his position vacant on the right-hand side. Perhaps visiting centre-back Lisandro Martinez being in such an unusual position threw him off. Still, it was Alexander-Arnold's area of the pitch that he failed to protect - and it led Ruben Amorim’s side leading.

It resulted in some fans - a minority it has to be said - in the Main Stand berating the homegrown product. One shouted: "If you don't want to be here Trent then f*** off to Madrid.” Given the sample size around the press area, it’s likely that it was reciprocated in a similar capacity in other areas of Anfield. Plenty of others bemoaned the error but not with the same sort of ire.

Each reaction was not a surprise. The protracted contract saga has caused such a situation. In truth, if Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah - whose deals also expire in the summer - had been way below their zenith and made a crucial gaffe, the response would not have been the same. But because Alexander-Arnold has come through the academy and is from the city, his scenario is different.

Supporters will feel a sense of betrayal if he leaves for a cut-price free or nothing. Michael Owen and Steve McManaman made similar decisions and tarnished their respective reputations with Liverpool fans.

Slot played down the theory that Madrid’s links were the reason behind Alexander-Arnold’s poor performance. The Reds’ head coach also accepted that he will be of the minority. “I don’t believe in those things. I think nine out of 10 people will tell you it affected him but I am one of the 10 that tells you I don’t think that affected him,” said Slot.

“What affected him was that he had to play Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, who are two starters for Portugal. Great, great, great players. We have a fantastic player here with Diogo Jota and mostly he is not playing for Portugal. That tells you how much quality United have and if these players set themselves to a game, and that is what United once in a while do, then it is very difficult to play against them. That is more difficult for Trent to play against Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot than the rumours there were during the week. That’s my opinion and probably everybody will tell you it had to do with the rumours. My opinion is different.”

What can be agreed is that it is a delicate situation. As long as the contract impasse rumbles on, everything that Alexander-Arnold does on the field will be intensely scrutinised. Any defensive fallacy will be put under the microscope more than usual.