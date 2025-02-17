I saw what Arne Slot did towards the Kop after Liverpool victory - it said everything

Liverpool battled to a 2-1 victory over Wolves and re-established a seven-point lead ahead of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

It might be as close as Arne Slot ever comes to impersonating his predecessor.

Liverpool's current incumbent has not tried to become Jurgen Klopp 2.0 in terms of his mannerisms. Slot has known since being appointed Anfield supremo that there is only one Klopp and cannot be imitated. The German had a distinct, almost unprecedented, relationship, with supporters. That's why there are no longer any post-victory fist pumps to the Kop for fans to enjoy. Wins by the current boss are celebrated with significantly less exuberance and gusto.

But Slot's reaction to the 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers had a little extra to it. Rather than his customary clap to Anfield's most famous stand, there was a moment when he raised both hands to the heavens. It got a response from those watching. It was not as vociferous as the way they'd have cheered Klopp because it was so unexpected.

The Reds have secured much more prominent triumphs this season than beating Wolves. Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have been put to the sword in L4. A slender success against a Wolves side battling Premier League relegation is scarcely the fixture you'd expect Slot to toast with the most zeal.

Yet it was three points that required resilience and steel. It's seldom Liverpool have been forced into a rearguard action since Slot took the reins, especially on their own patch. But for large periods of the second half, the Reds had to soak up pressure.

Luis Diaz's improvised finish and a Mo Salah penalty, his 28th goal of the season, put Liverpool in command before half-time. How things could have been different had Salah not strayed offside when converting after the break or if Diogo Jota's penalty that was initially given by Simon Hooper was not overturned by VAR. Yet by Slot's own admission, those setbacks - coupled with conceding a 98th-minute equaliser to throw away victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby - had an impact on the rest of the performance.

Wolves talisman Matheus Cunha's finish to reduce the arrears was splendid but he was allowed far too much space to finish. Ryan Gravenberch, one of Liverpool's best performers this season, turned his back, with Cunha being afforded time and space to nestle a left-foot shot into the far corner.

From that moment, it was virtually one-way traffic. The Reds have been outstanding in the second halves of games this season. But had a non-football follower asked to tune in after the interval and asked which side was running away with the Premier League title, the answer would have been the team in gold.

Liverpool didn't have a single shot on goal in the second half. Wolves, in contrast, had 10. To the Reds' credit, there was a dearth of clear-cut chances created. The most nervy moment was a cross into the box, which forced Jarell Quansah into an outstanding clearance.

When six minutes of stoppage-time was signalled, the nerves inside Anfield were palpable. But Liverpool held on to restore a seven-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

Slot may well have felt it was imperative the Reds did not drop more points given it's feasible they might in their next two fixtures. Liverpool travel to Aston Villa on Wednesday before facing Manchester City on Sunday. That's why he might have celebrated more enthusiastically.