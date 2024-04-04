'I see' - Pep Guardiola makes huge Liverpool and Arsenal points prediction claim
Pep Guardiola surveyed the Premier League title race and declared: ‘I see Liverpool dropping points’.
Manchester City moved on level points with the Reds after a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday night. Phil Foden bagged a hat-trick while Rodri was also on target. And with Arsenal easing to a 2-0 win against Luton Town, it means that Liverpool have been demoted to second spot ahead of their clash against Sheffield United at Anfield this evening (19.30 BST).
As things stand, the battle to be crowned champions will go down to final day of the campaign. City, who are aiming for a record fourth successive title, need Liverpool and Arsenal to slip-up in the run-in if they’re to stand a chance. After after the Villa victory, the Etihad Stadium boss is predicted just that.
Guardiola said: "If we win all our games, it will be down to the last day because they are not five, six, seven points in front. It will not be easy. I see Liverpool and Arsenal dropping points, but you never know.
"We have to show up and do our job and don't regret that we should have won that game because they lost the game after.
"We cannot do anything. We cannot control what they do. We have to win our games, that's all we can do."
City bounced back after being held to a goalless draw against Arsenal last weekend by putting Champions League-chasing Villa to the sword. On the performance, Guardiola said: “We were better. It’s true we conceded a few transitions and we lost a few balls and when that happens it’s a lesson we have to learn for the next game but we had incredible energy, four, five players up front and it was really good. We created a lot of chances.”