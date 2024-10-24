Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Acheampong has been frozen out by Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca says he has held talks with Liverpool-linked Josh Acheampong after being frozen out at Chelsea.

The 18-year-old defender has reportedly been told he will not play for the London outfit - first team and under-21s - until he signs a new contract. Acheampong is out of contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2026. He was regarded as third-choice right-back behind Reece James and Malo Gusto in the summer yet Axel Disasi and Wesley Fofana have featured in the role ahead of him.

Acheampong, who has made two senior appearances for Chelsea, is said to be assessing his options. Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the teenager - having already poached Rio Ngumoha from their Premier League rivals in the summer. Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be keen.

Acheampong has not travelled with Chelsea’s squad for tonight’s Europa Conference League encounter against Panathinaikos tonight. Stamford Bridge boss Maresca was asked about the England youth international’s situation at his pre-match press conference - and admitted it is a ‘shame’ the situation is playing out in such a manner.

“To be honest, I feel a bit of shame for Josh because I think this kind of games can be an opportunity for him,” Maresca said via The Athletic. I had a chat with him, personally, about three weeks ago; about his situation and the chat we had was a very good chat, a positive chat but since that moment I haven’t spoken to him again.

”As I said, it’s a shame. I think Josh potentially can become a top player. He is still 18, so still very young, so many things can change for him, but he can potentially be [a] very important thing for Chelsea. It’s so important for the club that our intention is not to lose him. The first thing we need to do is to find a solution for his future.

“The most important thing at this stage is to get minutes, enjoy and to play football. For him, I don’t know the people who are trying to solve the problem, if they are helping him or not. I really like Josh and I would really like to have him here with us but it is not possible.”