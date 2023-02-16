The former Benfica forward spoke on chemistry of Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has defended himself and new teammate Cody Gakpo, as he claimed that the squad needs time to develop chemistry before they can really begin to start firing.

These comments come during a relatively dismal run of form in which Liverpool have won just two out of their last eight in all competitions. Furthermore, Nunez has managed just one goal in nine games.

Gakpo too, who arrived in January, has struggled to bed into the side. Although, a goal in the Merseyside derby could be just the spark the 23-year-old needs to rediscover the scintillating form he displayed earlier in the season for PSV.

It’s still one goal in seven games for the Dutchman but the Merseyside derby was perhaps his best showing so far and with the return of key players on the horizon, things are looking more positive for the Reds ahead of an important run of games.

Both are young, talented forwards who have time on their side but Nunez was quick to stress that everyone is still learning how to play with each other and that it will continue to take time to build towards something special at the club.

“Here at Liverpool I have teammates who are all high-quality footballers,” Nunez said. “I need to be able to understand how they play a little more and it’s the same for them with me. It’s what settling into each other’s games is all about.”

Nunez told Liverpool’s official website: “They get used to how I play and, in turn, I grow accustomed to how they play. I think that in time we’ll start to see some good and positive results. For example, Gakpo is a quality player and has a lot of class. He’s physically strong too. I think he’ll be able to make people very happy at Liverpool.