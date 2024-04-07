Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the draw during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on April 07, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool deserved a victory as they were suffered more frustration at the hands of Manchester United.

The Reds’ Premier League title hopes are no longer in their own hands after they were held to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. The visitors took the lead in the first half through Luis Diaz and had plenty of chances to double the advantage before the break. Yet four minutes after the interval, United were level when Bruno Fernandes took advantage of Jarell Quansah’s loose pass to finish from inside the centre circle.

That gave Erik ten Hag’s men momentum and they went ahead through a fine Kobbie Maino strike. But Liverpool got themselves level when Harvey Elliott won a penalty that was finished by Mo Salah.

The Reds are now level on points with Arsenal but have a worse goal difference of nine, while Manchester City are a point adrift.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp - whose side have failed to beat United in three attempts this season - said: "We should have won the game, that is clear. We should have had other goals in the first half already. No shots in the first half and 1-0 is the lowest we could expect. Really well done from Bruno. Then the stadium is coming and we needed a few minutes to settle again and they scored another screamer. We had big chances before and after they scored. As far as I'm concerned, we have a point more than we did before. They put an extra shift in, that's how it is. We will face that again against Everton. Fully deserved equaliser.

"I think the Dom Szoboszlai chance (in the third minute) was an incredible save from [Andre] Onana. The other ones, we were in a bit of a rush, I would have loved us to take an extra touch. We have to be calm in the whole journey. The goals we scored brought us to where we are right now. We have Europa League on Thursday and then it's Crystal Palace. Games are coming thick and fast, that is good for us. I'm not over the moon but it's OK.

