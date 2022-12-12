‘I think’ - Liverpool update on Harvey Elliott after injury scare

Liverpool injury news on Harvey Elliott after the 3-1 loss to Lyon.

Jurgen Klopp allayed fears over Harvey Elliott’s injury concern after he came off in Liverpool’s loss to Lyon.

The attacking midfielder gave the Reds a scare when he came off in the 29th minute of the 3-1 Dubai Super Cup defeat.

Advertisement

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota already sidelined for prolonged periods, Elliott also being forced onto the treatment table would have been a blow for Liverpool.

But Klopp believes that Liverpool have been ‘lucky’ as Elliott suffered a knock.

Speaking after the game, the Reds boss said: “Harvey got a knock before we scored, Harvey got a knock. But I think we were lucky.

“He looks fine now but he feels it, that’s normal, there was contact. But I hope we were lucky in that moment.”

Advertisement