'I understand' - Dutch journalist claims ex-Atletico Madrid man is joining Liverpool

Johnny Heitinga. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The ex-Everton and West Ham man has admitted he’s talked to Liverpool.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnny Heitinga will be joining Liverpool’s coaching staff.

That is according to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, who appeared as a guest on talkSPORT ahead of England’s Euro 2024 semi-final victory over Holland.

Slot’s backroom team is thin on the ground after taking over in the Anfield hot seat from Jurgen Klopp. Assistant managers Pep Lijnders and Peter Kraweitz, along with the likes of Vitor Matos and John Achterberg departed along with Klopp after his nine years as Reds chief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot has brought his trusted right-hand man Sipke Hulshoff with him from Feyenoord along with Ruben Peeters as lead physical performance coach. Meanwhile, Aaron Briggs has joined as first-team individual development coach and Fabian Otte will arrive as goalkeeping coach.

However, Liverpool have been in talks with Heitinga. The former Everton, Fulham and Atletico Madrid defender confirmed he has had an offer after leaving West Ham at the end of last season following the exit of David Moyes.

Heitinga told De Telegraaf: "All I can say now is that I have been approached and that my agent Rob Jansen and I are in discussions.”

Now it has been claimed by respected reporter Van der Kraan that Heitinga will indeed be making the switch to Anfield. “Slot is arriving with expectation but no massive expectation because he's never worked there before,” said Van der Kraan. “But everything he's done in his career has been really impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's brought in Johnny Heitinga, a former Dutch international, more than 100 caps - played for Everton of course which, in one way, is remarkable he makes that choice. But then again, Heitinga, I understand said: 'Look, Everton could have brought me in but they didn't so my coaching career is carrying on' and he's happy to join Arne Slot.

“Heitinga was very impressive in the academy at Ajax, all the players like him, he's a very practical guy and has a massive background of a player. He played in a World Cup final in 2014 and can add something because Arne Slot, as a coach, doesn't have that.”