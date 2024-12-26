'I was on vacation when Liverpool tried to sign me - it was an uncomfortable time'
Martin Zubimendi has admitted he felt ‘uncomfortable’ when Liverpool were trying to sign him in the summer transfer window.
The Real Sociedad midfielder was the Reds’ top target during Arne Slot’s first summer as head coach. Zubimendi was identified as someone who could add control to Liverpool’s engine room in the number-six position and were prepared to meet his £51 million release clause.
However, Zubimendi opted against leaving his boyhood club - and remained in the Basque Country. Ryan Gravenberch has instead been deployed in a defensive-midfield role for Liverpool, who are top of the Premier League by five points. Sociedad, meanwhile, are seventh in La Liga.
But Zubimendi says he has no regrets snubbing the Reds and believes an opportunity to move on to pastures new later in his career will come up should be wish.
“I went on vacation, and it caught me by surprise,” the Spain international told El Diario Vasco.
“It wasn’t something I had planned. I reacted when the situation arose. It was an uncomfortable time for me but I weighed the pros and cons and concluded that the best option was to stay. I don’t believe in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunities. If you’re good and want to achieve something, it will come to you. There’s no need to rush.
“I looked at my personal progression, who I am, and the club’s project. I stayed because I knew this season would be important for me in the team, and I still had steps to take. It wasn’t that hard of a decision. There were many reasons for my decision, but I was selfish and thought about what was best for me – and that was staying.”
