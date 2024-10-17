I will fight for Liverpool starting place - even if £67m star does not leave the team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Giorgi Mamardashvili signed for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has insisted he will battle for a Liverpool starting spot even if Alisson Becker remains at the club.

Mamardashvili joined the Reds from Valencia for a fee of up to £29 million in the summer transfer window. But the goalkeeper stayed at the Spanish outfit for the remainder of the season and will complete a switch to Anfield in July 2025.

Alisson is the current No.1 stopper at Liverpool, having been so since his £67 million arrival from AS Roma in 2018. The Brazil international has helped the Reds regain their spot within Europe’s elite, winning seven major trophies on Merseyside - including the Champions League and Premier League.

However, Alisson’s current contract expires in 2026 although the club have the option to extend it by a year. Still, sections of supporters have predicted that Mamardashvili will become first choice when he does arrive, with Alisson having previously been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

But even if Alisson stays at the club, Mamardashvili has insisted he will try to become a regular starter. Speaking to Georgian television's First Channel (via El Desmarque), he said: "I was attracted by the Liverpool project when the club's representatives met with me to sign me. I will fight for the starting goalkeeper position, even if the current goalkeeper does not leave the team.”

Mamardashvili’s Valencia have endured a difficult start to the season. They sit in the La Liga relegation zone after nine fixtures but the 23-year-old believes that Valencia can pick up results after a tough opening run of fixtures.

"I am fully focused, 100 per cent, on helping my team keep its place in La Liga,” he added. I will work hard for that. Also, we have not been lucky with the schedule at the start of the season. We have had to play against big teams like Barcelona, ​​Atlético [Madrid] and Athletic [Bilbao]. Now there are matches coming up in which we can take points. We look to the future with hope.”