Conor Bradley is enjoying a fine season on loan at Bolton Wanderers from Liverpool.

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley, centre. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have a ‘quality’ player on their hands in Conor Bradley.

That’s according to Iain Dowie, who lavished praise on the 19-year-old after his performance in Northern Ireland’s victory over San Marino.

The Green and White Army opened their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory on Thursday night. Bradley was one of the star performers for Michael O’Neill’s side as his strong season continued.

The right-back is currently on loan from Liverpool at Bolton Wanderers. He’s a key player in the Trotters’ League One promotion push, having recorded six goals and six assists in 43 appearances.

Bradley, who has made five outings for the Reds, will return to Anfield at the end of the season. And former Crystal Palace manager Dowie, speaking on punditry duty for Viaplay Sports, waxed lyrical about the potential of Bradley.

“I’ve watched an awful lot of Conor Bradley at Liverpool,” said Dowie. “I was scouting, watching Liverpool play how good he was - he’s quality. That’s the perfect role for him as a wing-back. He’s among the very best in delivering and can score.

“There are not too many better, I’ve got to say. He’s right up there. A couple of other crosses that didn’t end in goals but in general, he can be absolutely thrilled with it [his performance]. He’s a pure striker of the ball.