Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Liverpool wins Best Places to Live in the UK 2023 award
19 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
21 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
22 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 day ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

‘He’s quality’ - Iain Dowie raves about Liverpool teenager who’s played just five times

Conor Bradley is enjoying a fine season on loan at Bolton Wanderers from Liverpool.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:30 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT
Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley, centre. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley, centre. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley, centre. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have a ‘quality’ player on their hands in Conor Bradley.

That’s according to Iain Dowie, who lavished praise on the 19-year-old after his performance in Northern Ireland’s victory over San Marino.

The Green and White Army opened their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory on Thursday night. Bradley was one of the star performers for Michael O’Neill’s side as his strong season continued.

Most Popular

The right-back is currently on loan from Liverpool at Bolton Wanderers. He’s a key player in the Trotters’ League One promotion push, having recorded six goals and six assists in 43 appearances.

Bradley, who has made five outings for the Reds, will return to Anfield at the end of the season. And former Crystal Palace manager Dowie, speaking on punditry duty for Viaplay Sports, waxed lyrical about the potential of Bradley.

“I’ve watched an awful lot of Conor Bradley at Liverpool,” said Dowie. “I was scouting, watching Liverpool play how good he was - he’s quality. That’s the perfect role for him as a wing-back. He’s among the very best in delivering and can score.

“There are not too many better, I’ve got to say. He’s right up there. A couple of other crosses that didn’t end in goals but in general, he can be absolutely thrilled with it [his performance]. He’s a pure striker of the ball.

“What I liked about him is he hits a shot then sprints back. As a wing-back, if you run back as quick as you run forward then that’s very admirable and he certainly did tonight.”

Bolton WanderersIain DowieNorthern Ireland