Liverpool are preparing to face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 at Anfield.

Ian Rush believes Liverpool to go on and reach the Champions League final - should they get past Real Madrid.

The Reds have endured a difficult season so far after going close to an unprecedented quadruple in 2021-22. Jurgen Klopp's side are out of the Premier League title race - and face a battle to finish in the top four - while they have relinquished their grip on the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The Champions League remains the only piece of silverware Liverpool can claim but they couldn't have asked for arguably a more difficult opponent in the last 16. They've been drawn against Real, who beat the Reds in last season's final in Paris as well as the 2018 showpiece. The first leg takes place at Anfield tonight.

Both clubs are steeped in European history, with a combined 20 titles between them.

Rush won the competition twice during a trophy-laden career at Liverpool. And he reckons that whoever prevails in the tie has a great chance of going all the way to the final in Istanbul.

Rush, speaking to LiverpooWorld to help launch the new Anfield Abseil experience, said: “I still look in ways, can you get into the Champions League next year looking at the top four. But there is still the Champions League to play for.

“Madrid are just like Liverpool - a great team on their day but this season they haven't been quite the team they are. Liverpool and Madrid are both having similar seasons.

“Anyone can win that and if Liverpool perform in the two legs then they can get through. Whoever wins that game, I think have a great chance of getting to the final.