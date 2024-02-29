Ian Wright was blown away by the performance of Jayden Danns as he scored twice for Liverpool in the FA Cup on Wednesday night. The Reds named a young side to face Southampton at Anfield but they had enough to claim a 3-0 win and set up a quarter-final clash with Manchester United next month.

Lewis Koumas, aged just 18, scored the first goal for Liverpool, but Danns stole the show with two goals in the final 20 minutes of the game after stepping off the bench and replacing Koumas in the 63rd minute. It's been some week for Danns, who was a substitute in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon and with his first senior goals under his belt, he'll be keen to kick on and make more of an impact for the injury-hit Reds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wright couldn't be more delighted for the 18-year-old Liverpudlian, though, with the former Arsenal goalscorer seeing plenty of promising signs.

"It's difficult because he's been a Liverpool supporter from birth," Wright said as part of ITV's coverage when asked how Danns will be feeling. "I remember scoring in the Kop and it was special for me so for him, he's got his mum, his dad, his sister, his brother, his nan in the crowd, I cannot imagine what they will mean for him.

"Talk about trying to get through this academy at Liverpool and the pressure that comes with that, he's done it. He's scored a lot of goals at youth level and now he's come in the first-team and scored two really good goals. You can't help but feel very good for him, very, very good.

"With this one [his first] he makes a really good move towards Bednarek. You're talking about someone that obviously scores a lot of goals because he doesn't even look at the keeper with the position he's in and he dinked it beautifully."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wright added: "They've got some big games coming and they've got some injuries so they're going to need these kids and they're showing up. They're needed, they need to show up. They're in the first-team because they're good enough.