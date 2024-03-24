Ibrahim Konate, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games - gallery

Liverpool injury news on Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and more.
George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 24th Mar 2024, 17:33 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 17:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With the international break in full swing, Liverpool have over a week to prepare for their next scheduled game.

They face Brighton at Anfield next weekend and they are hoping to continue their brilliant run and take advantage of any slip-ups from either Manchester City and Arsenal, who face each other at the Etihad Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liverpool's injury list includes key figures who will remain out of action until after the international break but there are some will be ready to return. Of course, this international break is mostly full of friendlies which means most will not play extensive minutes anyway, and some are already set to return after just one game.

With all that in mind, we've decided to look at the overall injury picture for Liverpool, analysing the full list of absences to see when they are predicted to return for Jurgen Klopp.

Related topics:BrightonArsenalManchester CityJurgen Klopp