Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota of Liverpool during a training session. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool need to get players back from injury if they are to maintain their challenge on four fronts.

The Reds have had far too many members of their squad unavailable of late and it is remarkable they have produced such results. The Carabao Cup was won after a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the final, with a host of academy players helping to earn glory at Wembley.

And while Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are all back to fitness, there were still several key players who were absent for the thrilling 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool prepare to face Sparta Prague on Thursday in the Europa League last 16 second leg and hold a 5-1 aggregate lead from the meeting in the Czech capital last week. The Reds then turn their attention to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Ahead of both encounters, here's a look at the current injury situation and if some players could return to action.

Ibrahima Konate - muscle

The Liverpool defender pulled up early in the second half of last week's defeat of Sparta. There was not too much concern over Konate's issue, though, and Klopp believes the France international has a 'good chance' of facing United.

Potential return game: Man Utd (A), Sun 17 March.

Ryan Gravenberch - ankle

The midfielder had to be stretchered off in the first half of the Carabao Cup final with ligament damage. Gravenberch's issue wasn't as serious as first feared but he has missed the previous four games and isn't expected to be back before the international break.

Potential return game: Brighton (H), Sun 31 March.

Curtis Jones - ankle

The homegrown midfielder also had ligament damage at Brentford but his issue seems more severe. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders admitted Jones could be back around the time of the international break later this month.

Potential return game: Man Utd (A), Sun 17 March or Brighton (H), Sun 31 March.

Stefan Bajcetic - other

The 19-year-old midfielder has played just twice this season because of a problem related to his body's growth and Liverpool have been cautious. Bajcetic is back training on the grass and is awaiting the green light to be reintegrated with his team-mates. He will likely need some weeks to build up fitness and strength.

Potential return game: Brighton (H), Sun 31 March.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The No.1 goalkeeper has a 'serious' injury although there is hope that he will be back before the season's end.

Potential return game: N/A

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

The Liverpool vice-captain isn't expected to make a return to action before the international break. Much will depend on how his issue reacts.

Potential return game: April

Diogo Jota - knee

The versatile forward had to be stretchered off at Brentford and was ruled out of action for a couple of months. Reports in Jota's native Portugal suggest he will be back available for the end of the season.

Potential return game: N/A

Joel Matip - knee

It's been three months since the centre-back picked up ACL injury in a 4-3 win over Fulham. Matip has been removed from Liverpool's Europa League squad for the last 16 and that suggests he's not close to a return. Mo Salah yesterday shared a video of Matip working in the gym.

Potential return game: N/A

Thiago Alcantara - hip

The midfielder has been limited to a solitary outing this season because of his ongoing problem. There is no time frame on when he might be back, although Klopp does not know if Thiago will play again this term.