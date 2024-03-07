Liverpool suffer latest injury blow as Ibrahima Konate forced off amid Man City and Arsenal title battle
Ibrahima Konate was forced off in Liverpool's Europa League last-16 first-leg tie against Sparta Prague.
The defender pulled up early in the second half in the Czech capital and was replaced by Virgil van Dijk in the 50th minute with the Reds leading 3-1.
Konate did not require assistance off the pitch but the way went down when chasing back is a concern. Liverpool face Manchester City in the Premier League title race at Anfield on Sunday but it means that Konate is now doubtful to be involved.
Jurgen Klopp will provide an update on the France international after the game.