Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg training and press conference on March 06, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate was forced off in Liverpool's Europa League last-16 first-leg tie against Sparta Prague.

The defender pulled up early in the second half in the Czech capital and was replaced by Virgil van Dijk in the 50th minute with the Reds leading 3-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Konate did not require assistance off the pitch but the way went down when chasing back is a concern. Liverpool face Manchester City in the Premier League title race at Anfield on Sunday but it means that Konate is now doubtful to be involved.