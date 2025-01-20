Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during the warm-up before the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid C.F. at Anfield on November 27, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ibrahima Konate’s current Liverpool contract expires in the summer of 2026.

Ibrahima Konate has confirmed he has been offered a new Liverpool contract - but was tight-lipped over negotiations.

Konate has been in imperious form during the Reds’ Premier League title charge. He’s forged a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk to ensure Arne Slot’s side are six points clear at the top of the table, as well as at the summit of the Champions League standings.

Signed from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, Konate is into his fourth season as a Liverpool player. His current deal expires in 2026 but it was claimed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano in November that it was a ‘matter of time’ before the France international penned fresh terms.

However, speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League encounter against Lille tomorrow night, Konate did not disclose whether he is indeed ready to commit his future at Anfield.

The defender said: “Who talked about that a few months ago? The club didn't say anything, I didn't say anything, it's one person that says that. I was not ready, I didn't know when he said that but after I spoke with the club. But after, I’m really focused on what happened now and we'll see what will happen.”

Pressed on whether he has been offered a deal, Konate simply replied: “Yeah.” Then asked if he would be signing the deal, he retorted: “This is another conversation!”

Konate has made 22 appearances this season, with the majority of those alongside Van Dijk. Liverpool have the best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding 20 times, while they’ve shipped just two goals in their opening six Champions League games.

And Konate believes that his alliance with Van Dijk is the best in Europe. He added: “This season, yeah, I think so. Everyone knows Virgil and everyone knows his quality, for me, he is the best, no-one is better than him in this position.

“For me, I learn a lot from him and other players like [Joel] Matip, Joe Gomez and other players who don't play in my position. I never said it to him but in interviews I've always said I just want to be better than him one day and that is why I work hard to reach this level one day. He would be proud I think.”