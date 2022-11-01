Liverpool predicted team to face Napoli in the Champions League at Anfield.

Liverpool play their final Champions League Group A match when they welcome Napoli to Anfield tonight (20.00 BST).

The fixture is effectively a dead rubber, with both sides already qualifying for the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

But top spot in the group is available if the Reds can better the sobering 4-1 loss they suffered in Naples earlier this season.

More importantly, Jurgen Klopp wants his side to bounce back to form after losing 2-1 to Leeds United last weekend - leaving them ninth in the Premier League table.

The Liverpool manager has insisted that he doesn’t expect to make too many changes to his side in a bid to build momentum.

But Klopp does have some selection decisions to make against Napoli. Ibrahima Konate is now available to start once again, while Calvin Ramsay is back in first-team contention having played three times for the under-21s.

With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face Napoli.

GK - Alisson Becker Klopp may want to stick with stability between the posts rather than give Caoimhin Kelleher a first outing of the season.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Another who could keep his place, especially if Liverpool deploy a diamond formation again.

CB - Ibrahima Konate Klopp has confirmed that the France international is ready to play - and this seems the perfect game to bring him into the team.

CB - Virgil van Dijk Not missed a game this season and he still might not get a breather with Klopp wanting a victory.